English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Forge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,076.39 crore, up 28.96% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,076.39 crore in September 2022 up 28.96% from Rs. 2,385.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.92 crore in September 2022 down 46.2% from Rs. 271.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 477.87 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 548.15 crore in September 2021.

    Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.82 in September 2021.

    Bharat Forge shares closed at 886.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.10% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Forge
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,076.392,851.462,385.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,076.392,851.462,385.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,445.961,343.831,066.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.1741.5946.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-108.98-138.00-191.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost400.65371.35318.64
    Depreciation188.11180.75173.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses882.60804.89635.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax243.88247.06336.25
    Other Income45.8932.5838.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax289.76279.64374.53
    Interest52.5739.5423.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax237.20240.10351.29
    Exceptional Items-2.17-3.05--
    P/L Before Tax235.03237.05351.29
    Tax93.2274.2170.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.81162.84281.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.81162.84281.19
    Minority Interest4.364.080.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.25-2.47-10.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates145.92164.45271.19
    Equity Share Capital93.1393.1393.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.133.535.82
    Diluted EPS3.133.535.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.133.535.82
    Diluted EPS3.133.535.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm