    Bharat Forge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,629.05 crore, up 1.57% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,629.05 crore in March 2023 up 1.57% from Rs. 3,573.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.62 crore in March 2023 up 6.32% from Rs. 235.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.26 crore in March 2023 down 22.08% from Rs. 636.90 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2022.

    Bharat Forge shares closed at 760.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.16% returns over the last 6 months and 12.30% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Forge
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,629.053,353.363,573.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,629.053,353.363,573.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,732.201,543.001,547.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods66.7333.9166.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.7124.65-15.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost420.12370.99521.38
    Depreciation181.14185.58213.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,019.26911.54899.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax257.32283.69340.11
    Other Income57.8036.5982.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax315.12320.28423.07
    Interest97.29109.2362.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax217.83211.05360.44
    Exceptional Items-40.56-0.02-13.13
    P/L Before Tax177.27211.03347.31
    Tax49.03102.09104.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.24108.94242.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.24108.94242.56
    Minority Interest7.793.783.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.50-30.22-10.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates250.6282.50235.72
    Equity Share Capital93.1393.1393.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.911.785.06
    Diluted EPS2.911.785.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.911.785.06
    Diluted EPS2.911.785.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
