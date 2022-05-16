 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Forge Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,573.09 crore, up 71.55% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,573.09 crore in March 2022 up 71.55% from Rs. 2,082.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.72 crore in March 2022 up 13% from Rs. 208.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 636.90 crore in March 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 478.16 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.48 in March 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 629.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -4.00% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Forge
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,573.09 2,394.69 2,082.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,573.09 2,394.69 2,082.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,547.50 1,082.45 916.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.47 45.56 53.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.74 -177.97 -126.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 521.38 295.79 272.56
Depreciation 213.83 176.08 160.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 899.54 647.01 541.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 340.11 325.76 265.15
Other Income 82.96 33.95 52.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 423.07 359.72 317.53
Interest 62.63 24.47 22.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 360.44 335.25 294.60
Exceptional Items -13.13 167.18 -0.80
P/L Before Tax 347.31 502.43 293.79
Tax 104.75 77.95 57.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 242.56 424.48 236.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 242.56 424.48 236.65
Minority Interest 3.87 -0.81 -3.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.70 -2.48 -24.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 235.72 421.19 208.61
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.06 9.05 4.48
Diluted EPS 5.06 9.05 4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.06 9.05 4.48
Diluted EPS 5.06 9.05 4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.