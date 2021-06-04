Bharat Forge Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,082.85 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,082.85 crore in March 2021 up 19.57% from Rs. 1,741.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.61 crore in March 2021 up 389.35% from Rs. 72.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 478.16 crore in March 2021 up 136.96% from Rs. 201.79 crore in March 2020.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2020.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 695.90 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)