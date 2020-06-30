Bharat Forge Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,741.92 crore, down 34.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,741.92 crore in March 2020 down 34.78% from Rs. 2,670.78 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.10 crore in March 2020 down 122.5% from Rs. 320.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.79 crore in March 2020 down 69.6% from Rs. 663.89 crore in March 2019.
Bharat Forge shares closed at 316.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.61% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Forge
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,741.92
|1,830.86
|2,670.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,741.92
|1,830.86
|2,670.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|682.45
|666.94
|1,052.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|57.64
|114.62
|108.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|59.49
|47.08
|-67.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|272.45
|295.97
|306.06
|Depreciation
|145.68
|130.28
|127.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|521.79
|483.98
|676.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|92.00
|467.42
|Other Income
|53.68
|37.19
|69.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.11
|129.19
|536.86
|Interest
|46.22
|43.08
|36.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.89
|86.12
|499.87
|Exceptional Items
|-51.32
|-27.60
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.43
|58.52
|499.87
|Tax
|5.75
|9.48
|168.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.18
|49.04
|330.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.18
|49.04
|330.99
|Minority Interest
|-3.50
|1.36
|-3.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-21.41
|-8.60
|-6.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-72.10
|41.79
|320.36
|Equity Share Capital
|93.13
|93.13
|93.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|0.90
|6.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|0.90
|6.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|0.90
|6.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|0.90
|6.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am