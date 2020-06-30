Bharat Forge Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,741.92 crore, down 34.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,741.92 crore in March 2020 down 34.78% from Rs. 2,670.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.10 crore in March 2020 down 122.5% from Rs. 320.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.79 crore in March 2020 down 69.6% from Rs. 663.89 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 316.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.61% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.