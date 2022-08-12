 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Forge Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,851.46 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,851.46 crore in June 2022 up 35.29% from Rs. 2,107.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.45 crore in June 2022 up 7.03% from Rs. 153.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 460.39 crore in June 2022 down 6.23% from Rs. 491.00 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 735.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.82% returns over the last 6 months and -1.98% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Forge
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,851.46 3,573.09 2,107.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,851.46 3,573.09 2,107.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,343.83 1,547.50 921.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.59 66.47 29.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -138.00 -15.74 -205.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 371.35 521.38 328.87
Depreciation 180.75 213.83 166.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 804.89 899.54 582.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.06 340.11 283.50
Other Income 32.58 82.96 40.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.64 423.07 324.22
Interest 39.54 62.63 50.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 240.10 360.44 274.15
Exceptional Items -3.05 -13.13 -61.65
P/L Before Tax 237.05 347.31 212.51
Tax 74.21 104.75 50.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 162.84 242.56 161.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.84 242.56 161.86
Minority Interest 4.08 3.87 0.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.47 -10.70 -9.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 164.45 235.72 153.65
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 5.06 3.30
Diluted EPS 3.53 5.06 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 5.06 3.30
Diluted EPS 3.53 5.06 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

