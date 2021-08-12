MARKET NEWS

Bharat Forge Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,107.68 crore, up 82.61% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 11:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,107.68 crore in June 2021 up 82.61% from Rs. 1,154.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.19 crore in June 2021 up 198.71% from Rs. 125.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.00 crore in June 2021 up 1486.94% from Rs. 30.94 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2020.

Close

Bharat Forge shares closed at 782.70 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 80.01% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Forge
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,107.682,082.851,154.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,107.682,082.851,154.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials921.43916.30423.74
Purchase of Traded Goods29.4553.2820.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-205.04-126.18101.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost328.87272.56297.19
Depreciation166.78160.63138.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses582.69541.10325.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.50265.15-152.64
Other Income40.7252.3845.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax324.22317.53-107.61
Interest50.0722.9336.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax274.15294.60-144.38
Exceptional Items-61.65-0.80--
P/L Before Tax212.51293.79-144.38
Tax50.6557.14-18.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.86236.65-125.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.86236.65-125.42
Minority Interest0.89-3.521.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.11-24.53-1.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates124.19208.61-125.81
Equity Share Capital93.1393.1393.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.304.48-2.70
Diluted EPS3.304.48-2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.304.48-2.70
Diluted EPS3.304.48-2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bharat Forge #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2021 11:00 pm

