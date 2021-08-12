Bharat Forge Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,107.68 crore, up 82.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,107.68 crore in June 2021 up 82.61% from Rs. 1,154.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.19 crore in June 2021 up 198.71% from Rs. 125.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.00 crore in June 2021 up 1486.94% from Rs. 30.94 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2020.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 782.70 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 80.01% over the last 12 months.