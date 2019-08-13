Bharat Forge Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,327.86 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,327.86 crore in June 2019 down 3.56% from Rs. 2,413.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.06 crore in June 2019 down 27.74% from Rs. 239.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.36 crore in June 2019 down 12.94% from Rs. 523.02 crore in June 2018.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2018.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 428.50 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.56% returns over the last 6 months and -32.14% over the last 12 months.