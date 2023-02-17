 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Forge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,353.36 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,353.36 crore in December 2022 up 40.03% from Rs. 2,394.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.50 crore in December 2022 down 80.41% from Rs. 421.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.86 crore in December 2022 down 5.59% from Rs. 535.80 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Forge
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,353.36 3,076.39 2,394.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,353.36 3,076.39 2,394.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,543.00 1,445.96 1,082.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.91 24.17 45.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.65 -108.98 -177.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 370.99 400.65 295.79
Depreciation 185.58 188.11 176.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 911.54 882.60 647.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 283.69 243.88 325.76
Other Income 36.59 45.89 33.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.28 289.76 359.72
Interest 109.23 52.57 24.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 211.05 237.20 335.25
Exceptional Items -0.02 -2.17 167.18
P/L Before Tax 211.03 235.03 502.43
Tax 102.09 93.22 77.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.94 141.81 424.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.94 141.81 424.48
Minority Interest 3.78 4.36 -0.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates -30.22 -0.25 -2.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.50 145.92 421.19
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 3.13 9.05
Diluted EPS 1.78 3.13 9.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 3.13 9.05
Diluted EPS 1.78 3.13 9.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited