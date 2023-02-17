Bharat Forge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,353.36 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,353.36 crore in December 2022 up 40.03% from Rs. 2,394.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.50 crore in December 2022 down 80.41% from Rs. 421.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.86 crore in December 2022 down 5.59% from Rs. 535.80 crore in December 2021.