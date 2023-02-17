Bharat Forge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,353.36 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,353.36 crore in December 2022 up 40.03% from Rs. 2,394.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.50 crore in December 2022 down 80.41% from Rs. 421.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.86 crore in December 2022 down 5.59% from Rs. 535.80 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in December 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 855.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 18.54% over the last 12 months.