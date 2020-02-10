Bharat Forge Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,830.86 crore, down 25.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,830.86 crore in December 2019 down 25.7% from Rs. 2,463.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.79 crore in December 2019 down 80.85% from Rs. 218.25 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.47 crore in December 2019 down 49.5% from Rs. 513.77 crore in December 2018.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 518.00 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.59% returns over the last 6 months and 5.11% over the last 12 months.