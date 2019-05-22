Bharat Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 851.01 crore, up 57.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 851.01 crore in March 2019 up 57.84% from Rs. 539.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.17 crore in March 2019 up 52.56% from Rs. 210.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.69 crore in March 2019 up 53.85% from Rs. 394.99 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 22.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 15.13 in March 2018.

Bharat Fin shares closed at 894.40 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.07% over the last 12 months.