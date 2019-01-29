Bharat Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 813.74 crore, up 61.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.74 crore in December 2018 up 61.58% from Rs. 503.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 288.41 crore in December 2018 up 77.36% from Rs. 162.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 589.72 crore in December 2018 up 71.23% from Rs. 344.41 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 20.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.72 in December 2017.

Bharat Fin shares closed at 910.95 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.02% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.