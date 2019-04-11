Bharat Electronics Q4 PAT may dip 20% YoY to Rs. 446.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Electronics to report net profit at Rs. 446.9 crore down 20% year-on-year (down 12% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 32.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,609.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 644.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.