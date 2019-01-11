Bharat Electronics Q3 PAT seen up 12.5% YoY to Rs. 340.7 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Electronics to report net profit at Rs. 340.7 crore up 12.5% year-on-year (down 40.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (down 16 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,839.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 36.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 540.9 crore.

