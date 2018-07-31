App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 03:33 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Q1 profit zooms 43% to Rs 180 cr, order inflow rises 48%

State-run defence company Bharat Electronics has reported healthy performance for the quarter ended June 2018 as profit shot up 43.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 179.7 crore, driven by growth across the board.

Profit for June quarter 2017 stood at Rs 125.3 crore, the company said.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 22.1 percent to Rs 2,102 crore compared to Rs 1,722 crore in same period last year.

BEL said orderbook at the end of June stood at Rs 41,645 crore, which increased a percent over Rs 41,052 crore reported in corresponding period last fiscal.

Order inflow grew by 48 percent to Rs 3,583 crore in June 2018 YoY, it added.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 87.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 310.5 crore and margin expanded 520 basis points to 14.8 percent for the quarter ended June 2018.

At 15:29 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 117.80, up Rs 10.20, or 9.48 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 03:33 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Results

