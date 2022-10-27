 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Elec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,945.83 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,945.83 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 3,660.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 611.05 crore in September 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 612.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 930.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.92% from Rs. 922.33 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 105.05 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.22% returns over the last 6 months and 56.56% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,896.20 3,112.78 3,660.56
Other Operating Income 49.63 -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,945.83 3,112.78 3,660.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,254.45 1,847.85 1,721.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 159.66 196.04 467.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -175.86 -235.43 -121.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 595.50 576.40 532.69
Depreciation 104.19 94.09 94.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 256.30 214.45 204.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 751.59 419.38 762.34
Other Income 75.01 159.74 65.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 826.60 579.12 828.22
Interest 1.74 1.02 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 824.86 578.10 827.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 824.86 578.10 827.74
Tax 213.81 146.61 215.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 611.05 431.49 612.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 611.05 431.49 612.60
Equity Share Capital 730.98 243.66 243.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 1.77 2.51
Diluted EPS 0.84 1.77 2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 1.77 2.51
Diluted EPS 0.84 1.77 2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
