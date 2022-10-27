Bharat Elec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,945.83 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,945.83 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 3,660.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 611.05 crore in September 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 612.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 930.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.92% from Rs. 922.33 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 105.05 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.22% returns over the last 6 months and 56.56% over the last 12 months.