Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Elec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,188.66 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,188.66 crore in September 2020 up 16.26% from Rs. 2,742.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.05 crore in September 2020 up 16.95% from Rs. 339.49 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 650.91 crore in September 2020 up 16.28% from Rs. 559.77 crore in September 2019.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2019.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 92.45 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.25% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,164.991,639.632,661.25
Other Operating Income23.6730.9681.46
Total Income From Operations3,188.661,670.592,742.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,505.98834.991,181.47
Purchase of Traded Goods152.67184.26317.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks95.33-195.82-38.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost496.88511.70507.28
Depreciation91.3988.7985.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses314.31188.75230.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax532.1057.92459.09
Other Income27.4218.3915.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax559.5276.31474.12
Interest0.300.071.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax559.2276.24472.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax559.2276.24472.90
Tax162.1722.11133.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities397.0554.13339.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period397.0554.13339.49
Equity Share Capital243.66243.66243.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.630.221.39
Diluted EPS1.630.221.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.630.221.39
Diluted EPS1.630.221.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:11 am

