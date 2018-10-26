App
Earnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:41 PM IST

Bharat Elec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,381.41 crore, up 36.56% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,381.41 crore in September 2018 up 36.56% from Rs. 2,476.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 571.31 crore in September 2018 up 38.54% from Rs. 412.39 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 868.69 crore in September 2018 up 34.47% from Rs. 646.02 crore in September 2017.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2017.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 83.35 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.24% returns over the last 6 months and -51.37% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,282.40 2,077.84 2,431.73
Other Operating Income 99.01 24.22 44.49
Total Income From Operations 3,381.41 2,102.06 2,476.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,422.52 1,273.95 1,098.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 92.46 97.51 124.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 104.62 -264.25 -78.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 469.24 472.82 471.82
Depreciation 74.34 68.89 58.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 438.13 211.54 265.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 780.10 241.60 536.06
Other Income 14.25 8.88 50.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 794.35 250.48 587.05
Interest -- 0.27 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 794.35 250.21 587.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 794.35 250.21 587.03
Tax 223.04 70.48 174.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 571.31 179.73 412.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 571.31 179.73 412.39
Equity Share Capital 243.66 243.66 223.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 0.74 1.85
Diluted EPS 2.34 0.74 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 0.74 1.85
Diluted EPS 2.34 0.74 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Bharat Elec #Bharat Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results

