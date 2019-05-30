Bharat Elec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,884.64 crore, up 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,884.64 crore in March 2019 up 7.65% from Rs. 3,608.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 668.62 crore in March 2019 up 19.67% from Rs. 558.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,057.82 crore in March 2019 up 28.36% from Rs. 824.09 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.28 in March 2018.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 112.20 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.63% over the last 12 months.