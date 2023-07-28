English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Elec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,510.84 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,510.84 crore in June 2023 up 12.79% from Rs. 3,112.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 530.84 crore in June 2023 up 23.02% from Rs. 431.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 806.09 crore in June 2023 up 19.74% from Rs. 673.21 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2022.

    Bharat Elec shares closed at 127.25 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.06% returns over the last 6 months and 40.17% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,510.846,327.483,112.78
    Other Operating Income--129.10--
    Total Income From Operations3,510.846,456.583,112.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,817.363,100.681,847.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods97.06217.60196.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks69.9828.16-235.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost623.70558.40576.40
    Depreciation101.27108.7994.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses238.31726.96214.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax563.161,715.99419.38
    Other Income141.6667.80159.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax704.821,783.79579.12
    Interest1.072.301.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax703.751,781.49578.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax703.751,781.49578.10
    Tax172.91416.13146.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities530.841,365.36431.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period530.841,365.36431.49
    Equity Share Capital730.98730.98243.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.731.861.77
    Diluted EPS0.731.861.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.731.861.77
    Diluted EPS0.731.861.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Elec #Bharat Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!