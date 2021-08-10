Bharat Elec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.59 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,634.59 crore in June 2021 down 2.15% from Rs. 1,670.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2021 down 79.4% from Rs. 54.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.52 crore in June 2021 down 34.88% from Rs. 165.10 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 171.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 58.03% over the last 12 months.