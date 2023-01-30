 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,131.01 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,131.01 crore in December 2022 up 11.84% from Rs. 3,693.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 598.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 583.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 910.96 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 881.40 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,131.01 3,896.20 3,656.22
Other Operating Income -- 49.63 37.49
Total Income From Operations 4,131.01 3,945.83 3,693.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,175.46 2,254.45 1,977.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 254.55 159.66 236.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.32 -175.86 -14.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 567.43 595.50 503.91
Depreciation 100.80 104.19 92.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 294.40 256.30 167.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 752.69 751.59 729.23
Other Income 57.47 75.01 59.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 810.16 826.60 788.51
Interest 9.73 1.74 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 800.43 824.86 788.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 800.43 824.86 788.33
Tax 201.66 213.81 204.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 598.77 611.05 583.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 598.77 611.05 583.37
Equity Share Capital 730.98 730.98 243.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.84 2.39
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.84 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.84 2.39
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.84 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited