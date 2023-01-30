Bharat Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,131.01 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,131.01 crore in December 2022 up 11.84% from Rs. 3,693.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 598.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 583.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 910.96 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 881.40 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2021.

