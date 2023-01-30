English
    Bharat Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,131.01 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,131.01 crore in December 2022 up 11.84% from Rs. 3,693.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 598.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 583.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 910.96 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 881.40 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,131.013,896.203,656.22
    Other Operating Income--49.6337.49
    Total Income From Operations4,131.013,945.833,693.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,175.462,254.451,977.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods254.55159.66236.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.32-175.86-14.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost567.43595.50503.91
    Depreciation100.80104.1992.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses294.40256.30167.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax752.69751.59729.23
    Other Income57.4775.0159.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax810.16826.60788.51
    Interest9.731.740.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax800.43824.86788.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax800.43824.86788.33
    Tax201.66213.81204.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities598.77611.05583.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period598.77611.05583.37
    Equity Share Capital730.98730.98243.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.842.39
    Diluted EPS0.820.842.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.842.39
    Diluted EPS0.820.842.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited