Bharat Elec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,716.49 crore, up 8.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,716.49 crore in December 2018 up 8.11% from Rs. 2,512.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 507.63 crore in December 2018 up 67.62% from Rs. 302.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 785.74 crore in December 2018 up 58.93% from Rs. 494.40 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2017.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 84.00 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.08% returns over the last 6 months and -52.54% over the last 12 months.