Bharat Elec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,195.24 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,195.24 crore in September 2020 up 16.26% from Rs. 2,748.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 399.01 crore in September 2020 up 16.04% from Rs. 343.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.77 crore in September 2020 up 16.87% from Rs. 560.25 crore in September 2019.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2019.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 92.45 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.25% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.