    Bharat Elec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,479.12 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,479.12 crore in March 2023 up 2.2% from Rs. 6,339.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,382.02 crore in March 2023 up 19.74% from Rs. 1,154.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,898.00 crore in March 2023 up 15.63% from Rs. 1,641.47 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2022.

    Bharat Elec shares closed at 107.00 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.13% returns over the last 6 months and 41.11% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,344.654,153.126,339.81
    Other Operating Income134.47----
    Total Income From Operations6,479.124,153.126,339.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,100.512,184.033,399.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods217.60254.55252.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.99-18.9726.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost563.61572.28582.82
    Depreciation113.98106.07106.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses731.57297.84501.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,717.86757.321,471.44
    Other Income66.1658.6463.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,784.02815.961,535.38
    Interest2.469.724.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,781.56806.241,531.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,781.56806.241,531.13
    Tax415.18203.23384.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,366.38603.011,146.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,366.38603.011,146.50
    Minority Interest0.01-0.49-0.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates15.6310.498.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,382.02613.011,154.20
    Equity Share Capital730.98730.98243.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.900.834.74
    Diluted EPS1.900.834.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.900.834.74
    Diluted EPS1.900.834.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Elec #Bharat Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am