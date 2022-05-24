Bharat Elec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,339.81 crore, down 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,339.81 crore in March 2022 down 8.35% from Rs. 6,917.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,154.20 crore in March 2022 down 15.63% from Rs. 1,368.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,641.47 crore in March 2022 down 19.47% from Rs. 2,038.41 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.62 in March 2021.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 231.40 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 47.53% over the last 12 months.