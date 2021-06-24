Bharat Elec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,917.47 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,917.47 crore in March 2021 up 18.92% from Rs. 5,816.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,368.09 crore in March 2021 up 30.7% from Rs. 1,046.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,038.41 crore in March 2021 up 33.88% from Rs. 1,522.60 crore in March 2020.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2020.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 151.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.14% returns over the last 6 months and 81.75% over the last 12 months.