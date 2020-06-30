App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Elec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,816.77 crore, up 49.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,816.77 crore in March 2020 up 49.18% from Rs. 3,899.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,046.73 crore in March 2020 up 75.45% from Rs. 596.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,522.60 crore in March 2020 up 53.89% from Rs. 989.41 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2019.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 87.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Electronics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,728.572,278.083,783.32
Other Operating Income88.20--115.96
Total Income From Operations5,816.772,278.083,899.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,524.461,280.141,461.33
Purchase of Traded Goods23.35383.81448.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks755.48-389.4429.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost580.40455.50447.50
Depreciation100.5891.7098.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses439.12191.37559.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,393.38265.00854.42
Other Income28.6433.3936.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,422.02298.39890.62
Interest1.930.1211.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,420.09298.27878.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,420.09298.27878.68
Tax381.1785.74288.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,038.92212.53590.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,038.92212.53590.58
Minority Interest-0.24-0.15-0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates8.0510.306.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,046.73222.68596.61
Equity Share Capital243.66243.66243.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.300.912.45
Diluted EPS4.300.912.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.300.912.45
Diluted EPS4.300.912.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Bharat Elec #Bharat Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results

