Bharat Elec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,816.77 crore, up 49.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,816.77 crore in March 2020 up 49.18% from Rs. 3,899.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,046.73 crore in March 2020 up 75.45% from Rs. 596.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,522.60 crore in March 2020 up 53.89% from Rs. 989.41 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2019.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 87.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.