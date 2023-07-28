Bharat Elec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,532.94 crore, up 12.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,532.94 crore in June 2023 up 12.49% from Rs. 3,140.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 538.60 crore in June 2023 up 47.3% from Rs. 365.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 812.74 crore in June 2023 up 34.43% from Rs. 604.58 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2022.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 127.25 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.06% returns over the last 6 months and 40.17% over the last 12 months.