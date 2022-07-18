 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Elec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,140.61 crore, up 90.49% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,140.61 crore in June 2022 up 90.49% from Rs. 1,648.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.65 crore in June 2022 up 1397.95% from Rs. 24.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 604.58 crore in June 2022 up 424.17% from Rs. 115.34 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 237.40 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.65% returns over the last 6 months and 31.93% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Electronics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,140.61 6,339.81 1,648.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,140.61 6,339.81 1,648.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,857.66 3,399.34 1,036.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 196.04 252.00 97.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -232.96 26.80 -178.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 581.07 582.82 499.36
Depreciation 99.32 106.09 97.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 216.43 501.32 124.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 423.05 1,471.44 -27.42
Other Income 82.21 63.94 45.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 505.26 1,535.38 17.89
Interest 1.02 4.25 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 504.24 1,531.13 17.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 504.24 1,531.13 17.76
Tax 148.11 384.63 4.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 356.13 1,146.50 13.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 356.13 1,146.50 13.05
Minority Interest -0.68 -0.89 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.20 8.59 11.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 365.65 1,154.20 24.41
Equity Share Capital 243.66 243.66 243.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 4.74 0.10
Diluted EPS 1.50 4.74 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 4.74 0.10
Diluted EPS 1.50 4.74 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 18, 2022 08:33 am
