Bharat Elec Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,140.61 crore, up 90.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,140.61 crore in June 2022 up 90.49% from Rs. 1,648.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.65 crore in June 2022 up 1397.95% from Rs. 24.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 604.58 crore in June 2022 up 424.17% from Rs. 115.34 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 237.40 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.65% returns over the last 6 months and 31.93% over the last 12 months.