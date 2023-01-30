Bharat Elec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,153.12 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,153.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 3,701.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 613.01 crore in December 2022 up 2.88% from Rs. 595.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 922.03 crore in December 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 889.22 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2021.

