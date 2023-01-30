English
    Bharat Elec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,153.12 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,153.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 3,701.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 613.01 crore in December 2022 up 2.88% from Rs. 595.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 922.03 crore in December 2022 up 3.69% from Rs. 889.22 crore in December 2021.

    Bharat Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,153.123,907.353,660.84
    Other Operating Income--54.2440.81
    Total Income From Operations4,153.123,961.593,701.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,184.032,250.791,969.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods254.55159.66236.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.97-175.34-12.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost572.28600.38508.60
    Depreciation106.07109.4598.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses297.84257.82169.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax757.32758.83731.12
    Other Income58.6473.7959.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax815.96832.62791.03
    Interest9.721.750.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax806.24830.87790.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax806.24830.87790.85
    Tax203.23216.04205.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities603.01614.83584.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period603.01614.83584.87
    Minority Interest-0.49-0.66-0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.499.5711.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates613.01623.74595.86
    Equity Share Capital730.98730.98243.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.862.45
    Diluted EPS0.830.862.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.842.45
    Diluted EPS0.830.862.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited