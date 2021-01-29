Bharat Elec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,320.39 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,320.39 crore in December 2020 up 1.86% from Rs. 2,278.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.05 crore in December 2020 up 24.87% from Rs. 222.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 479.73 crore in December 2020 up 22.98% from Rs. 390.09 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2019.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 131.25 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.10% returns over the last 6 months and 31.12% over the last 12 months.