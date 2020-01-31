Bharat Elec Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,278.08 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,278.08 crore in December 2019 down 16.82% from Rs. 2,738.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.68 crore in December 2019 down 57.14% from Rs. 519.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 390.09 crore in December 2019 down 50.74% from Rs. 791.86 crore in December 2018.

Bharat Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Bharat Elec shares closed at 100.75 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.