    Bharat Dynamics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 798.26 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 798.26 crore in March 2023 down 42.2% from Rs. 1,381.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.76 crore in March 2023 down 42.22% from Rs. 264.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.60 crore in March 2023 down 49.03% from Rs. 432.80 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Dynamics EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.42 in March 2022.

    Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 1,007.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 42.36% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations796.79456.661,381.08
    Other Operating Income1.474.89--
    Total Income From Operations798.26461.551,381.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials243.16151.41384.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks129.94-11.96273.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.32117.45150.31
    Depreciation13.9418.6120.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.42115.75168.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.4970.29383.52
    Other Income37.1736.4728.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.66106.75412.22
    Interest0.850.830.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax205.81105.93411.37
    Exceptional Items-----33.59
    P/L Before Tax205.81105.93377.78
    Tax53.0522.18113.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities152.7683.74264.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period152.7683.74264.36
    Equity Share Capital183.28183.28183.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.334.5714.42
    Diluted EPS8.334.5714.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.334.5714.42
    Diluted EPS8.334.5714.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am