Bharat Dynamics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 798.26 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 798.26 crore in March 2023 down 42.2% from Rs. 1,381.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.76 crore in March 2023 down 42.22% from Rs. 264.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.60 crore in March 2023 down 49.03% from Rs. 432.80 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.42 in March 2022.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 1,007.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 42.36% over the last 12 months.