Bharat Dynamics Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,136.86 crore, down 20.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,136.86 crore in March 2021 down 20.8% from Rs. 1,435.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 260.37 crore in March 2021 down 15.94% from Rs. 309.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 369.53 crore in March 2021 down 15.46% from Rs. 437.12 crore in March 2020.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.90 in March 2020.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 349.45 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.76% returns over the last 6 months and 30.37% over the last 12 months.