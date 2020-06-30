Bharat Dynamics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,435.39 crore, up 63.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,435.39 crore in March 2020 up 63.67% from Rs. 876.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.72 crore in March 2020 up 149.52% from Rs. 124.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 437.12 crore in March 2020 up 146.64% from Rs. 177.23 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has increased to Rs. 16.90 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.77 in March 2019.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 302.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -10.73% over the last 12 months.