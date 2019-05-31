Bharat Dynamics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 876.99 crore, down 56.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.99 crore in March 2019 down 56.61% from Rs. 2,021.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.13 crore in March 2019 down 63.13% from Rs. 336.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.23 crore in March 2019 down 57.36% from Rs. 415.64 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.37 in March 2018.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 321.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -20.02% over the last 12 months.