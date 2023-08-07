Bharat Dynamics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.72 crore, down 57.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.72 crore in June 2023 down 57.15% from Rs. 694.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 39.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.81 crore in June 2023 down 5.04% from Rs. 78.78 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 1,164.30 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.20% returns over the last 6 months and 38.52% over the last 12 months.