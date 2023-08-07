English
    Bharat Dynamics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.72 crore, down 57.15% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.72 crore in June 2023 down 57.15% from Rs. 694.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2023 up 4.92% from Rs. 39.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.81 crore in June 2023 down 5.04% from Rs. 78.78 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Dynamics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

    Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 1,164.30 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.20% returns over the last 6 months and 38.52% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.72796.79694.80
    Other Operating Income--1.47--
    Total Income From Operations297.72798.26694.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.41243.16605.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.13129.94-165.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost135.34134.32135.87
    Depreciation16.8913.9423.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.73107.4276.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.53169.4918.63
    Other Income107.4537.1736.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.92206.6655.39
    Interest0.780.852.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.14205.8153.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.14205.8153.34
    Tax15.3253.0513.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.82152.7639.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.82152.7639.86
    Equity Share Capital183.28183.28183.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.288.332.17
    Diluted EPS2.288.332.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.288.332.17
    Diluted EPS2.288.332.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

