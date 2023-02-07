 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Dynamics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.55 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 461.55 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 803.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.74 crore in December 2022 down 60.73% from Rs. 213.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2022 down 61.33% from Rs. 324.18 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Dynamics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.64 in December 2021. Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 908.20 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 85.25% over the last 12 months.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations456.66534.78803.91
Other Operating Income4.89----
Total Income From Operations461.55534.78803.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials151.41210.28316.60
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.9628.09-24.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost117.45144.84152.71
Depreciation18.6121.3224.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses115.7557.7269.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.2972.54264.73
Other Income36.4745.0034.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.75117.54299.39
Interest0.830.810.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.93116.73298.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax105.93116.73298.54
Tax22.1840.9185.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.7475.82213.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.7475.82213.26
Equity Share Capital183.28183.28183.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.574.1411.64
Diluted EPS4.574.1411.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.574.1411.64
Diluted EPS4.574.1411.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Dynamics #Bharat Dynamics Ltd #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:00 pm