Bharat Dynamics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.55 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 456.66 534.78 803.91 Other Operating Income 4.89 -- -- Total Income From Operations 461.55 534.78 803.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 151.41 210.28 316.60 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.96 28.09 -24.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 117.45 144.84 152.71 Depreciation 18.61 21.32 24.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 115.75 57.72 69.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.29 72.54 264.73 Other Income 36.47 45.00 34.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.75 117.54 299.39 Interest 0.83 0.81 0.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.93 116.73 298.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 105.93 116.73 298.54 Tax 22.18 40.91 85.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.74 75.82 213.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.74 75.82 213.26 Equity Share Capital 183.28 183.28 183.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 4.14 11.64 Diluted EPS 4.57 4.14 11.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 4.14 11.64 Diluted EPS 4.57 4.14 11.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited