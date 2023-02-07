Bharat Dynamics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.55 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 461.55 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 803.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.74 crore in December 2022 down 60.73% from Rs. 213.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2022 down 61.33% from Rs. 324.18 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Dynamics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.64 in December 2021.
|Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 908.20 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 85.25% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|456.66
|534.78
|803.91
|Other Operating Income
|4.89
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|461.55
|534.78
|803.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|151.41
|210.28
|316.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.96
|28.09
|-24.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|117.45
|144.84
|152.71
|Depreciation
|18.61
|21.32
|24.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|115.75
|57.72
|69.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.29
|72.54
|264.73
|Other Income
|36.47
|45.00
|34.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.75
|117.54
|299.39
|Interest
|0.83
|0.81
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|105.93
|116.73
|298.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|105.93
|116.73
|298.54
|Tax
|22.18
|40.91
|85.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|83.74
|75.82
|213.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|83.74
|75.82
|213.26
|Equity Share Capital
|183.28
|183.28
|183.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.57
|4.14
|11.64
|Diluted EPS
|4.57
|4.14
|11.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.57
|4.14
|11.64
|Diluted EPS
|4.57
|4.14
|11.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited