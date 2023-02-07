English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Dynamics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.55 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 461.55 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 803.91 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.74 crore in December 2022 down 60.73% from Rs. 213.26 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2022 down 61.33% from Rs. 324.18 crore in December 2021.
    Bharat Dynamics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.64 in December 2021.Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 908.20 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 85.25% over the last 12 months.
    Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations456.66534.78803.91
    Other Operating Income4.89----
    Total Income From Operations461.55534.78803.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.41210.28316.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.9628.09-24.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost117.45144.84152.71
    Depreciation18.6121.3224.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.7557.7269.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.2972.54264.73
    Other Income36.4745.0034.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.75117.54299.39
    Interest0.830.810.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.93116.73298.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax105.93116.73298.54
    Tax22.1840.9185.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.7475.82213.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.7475.82213.26
    Equity Share Capital183.28183.28183.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.574.1411.64
    Diluted EPS4.574.1411.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.574.1411.64
    Diluted EPS4.574.1411.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited