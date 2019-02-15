Bharat Dynamics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.96 crore, up 26.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.96 crore in December 2018 up 26.2% from Rs. 822.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.30 crore in December 2018 up 2947.63% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.35 crore in December 2018 up 256.55% from Rs. 96.86 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Dynamics EPS has increased to Rs. 10.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2017.

Bharat Dynamics shares closed at 225.25 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and -43.25% over the last 12 months.