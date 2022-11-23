Bharat Bhushan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 3.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 3.37% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 0.93% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Bhushan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 27.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.53% returns over the last 6 months and 20.80% over the last 12 months.