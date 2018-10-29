Bharat Bhushan Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 3.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2018 down 3.73% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018 up 2.7% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

Bharat Bhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2017.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 16.35 on October 25, 2018 (BSE)