Bharat Bhushan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 87.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 87.59% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 946.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Bhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 23.83 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.14% over the last 12 months.