Bharat Bhushan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 44.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 88.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 24.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.