Bharat Bhushan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 44.44% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 88.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 24.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.07 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.07 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.04 -0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.04 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.04 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.04 -0.02
Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.03 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.03 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.38 3.38 3.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.09 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.09 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.09 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.09 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Bhushan #Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
