Bharat Bhushan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 107.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 107.4% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 1051.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Bhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 27.90 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.28% returns over the last 6 months and -4.78% over the last 12 months.